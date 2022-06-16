The US Fed's clarity is worthy of emulation

Central bank messaging can often be hard to decipher. But the US Federal Reserve’s latest action leaves minimal scope for ambiguity. Its target is clear, inflation, and it finally seems ready to go after it with all its firepower, even if reducing it to an average 2% from four times that level tips the world’s largest economy into a recession. Not only was its 75 basis points hike in the Fed funds rate on Wednesday the biggest since 1994, Fed chair Jerome Powell minced no words in signalling a likely 50-75 basis point increase next month. Achieving price stability will probably need its policy rate to stay on a steep incline even after that.

