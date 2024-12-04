The US Fed needs a serious rethink at its next policy review
Summary
- The Federal Reserve should adopt a clear framework for its use of quantitative easing (and tightening) and switch the rate it targets for monetary policy. Go for the interest rate on reserves held with it instead of the federal funds rate. Here’s why.
Next year, the US Federal Reserve will undertake an exercise with global implications: its periodic monetary policy framework review, at which it rethinks its approach to managing the world’s largest economy. Although the Fed plans to focus on some of the right things, it appears important bits will be left out.