Why the Fed is reading US labour market wrong

But it is wrong to equate current strong wage increases in the US with inflation. That is because the covid pandemic has provided an intriguing twist to a standard economic argument in the form of the ‘Great Resignation’. This strange phenomenon, whereby many Americans who left the labour market during the pandemic because of workplace and school closures are not returning, even as the pandemic wanes, has revealed a labour-market equilibrium that was previously hidden from view. It is like seamount that becomes a visible island only when the water level recedes.