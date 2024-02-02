The US Federal Reserve’s approach to risk could endanger a soft landing

But there are also trade-offs. In the current context [of the American economy], the greatest risk is that the Fed will place so much weight on moving slowly and over-communicating that it will risk its chance at a soft landing. As wonderfully as the US economy performed in the second half of 2023, it’s always more vulnerable to shocks when monetary policy is especially tight. Recent troubles at New York Community Bancorp—whose shares tumbled 38% on Wednesday—show that regional bank and commercial property risks remain chinks in the economy’s armour that can sneak up on policymakers very quickly. That in and of itself might be a good reason to expedite the US Fed’s first policy rate cut and bring forward the tapering of quantitative tightening (QT), the Fed’s liquidity-sucking balance sheet reduction programme.