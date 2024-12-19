The US Fed seems as clueless as markets about its policy path from here on
Summary
- Having delivered another quarter-point cut in its policy rate on Wednesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell chose not to dwell on Trump uncertainty. But then, nobody knows what to expect of the next president in terms of inflation-impacting policy.
In normal times, the conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car through a fog of uncertainty. You have a general idea of where you’re going, but must move slowly to avoid accidents. At the moment, it’s more like driving while double blindfolded—in a car with malfunctioning breaks. The most prudent move is to stop.