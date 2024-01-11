The US has become too unstable a beacon of democracy
Summary
- America’s post-Trump political crisis does not augur well for democracies elsewhere. Orderly transfers of power in the US are of utmost importance for a liberal world order.
The rise of China as a world power and powerhouse of innovation despite an authoritarian political system presents a cognitive challenge to the liberal world order helmed by the US. However, the Western model appears to be creaking under the weight of its own imperfections even without the successful counterpoint posed by China.