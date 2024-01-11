The US has become too unstable a beacon of democracy

Such high levels of polarization do not make for a well-functioning democracy. The transfer of power after the 2020 US election was a highly contentious process in which many felt the fate of US democracy hung by a fine thread. The US Supreme Court’s decision not to hear cases involving election challenges filed by Trump and his allies in five states finally sealed the result. It is clear that the transition to a new government in 2024 could be equally fractious. The Department of Justice has filed a case against Trump in which it accuses the former US president of a conspiracy to defraud the country based on his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. There are legal cases in at least 17 states attempting to debar Trump from the ballot. Whatever be the result of these judicial proceedings, it is certain that political polarization in the US will only increase. Many Republicans who opposed Trump’s shenanigans after the 2020 poll have indicated they would switch over to his side based on their opposition to attempts to prevent him from running for office.