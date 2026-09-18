The US has lost significant global leverage—here’s how it could begin to regain it

The short answer is, of course, the midterms. Trump’s war in Iran is unpopular at home and he is looking for ways to distance himself from its ill effects. That is why he posted Monday on Truth Social that he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop hitting Russian oil refineries, going on to argue that it was Kyiv’s bombing campaign, not the Iranian conflict, that just drove the US pump price for diesel above $6 for the first time.