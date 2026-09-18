US President Donald Trump sees the art of geopolitics as a matter of money and leverage. As a result, he has relied on fellow businesspeople to do the work of diplomats in Gaza, Ukraine and the Persian Gulf—and they have failed. As Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once put it, the revolution that founded the Islamic Republic of Iran “was not about the price of watermelons.”
The US has lost significant global leverage—here’s how it could begin to regain it
SummaryLeverage works best when you don’t use it, but US President Donald Trump seems to have missed that memo. While America’s loss of sway can arguably be traced to its 9/11 response, the Iran and Ukraine wars are exposing the limits of its power. Here’s how the US can build itself back.
US President Donald Trump sees the art of geopolitics as a matter of money and leverage. As a result, he has relied on fellow businesspeople to do the work of diplomats in Gaza, Ukraine and the Persian Gulf—and they have failed. As Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once put it, the revolution that founded the Islamic Republic of Iran “was not about the price of watermelons.”
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