The US has lost significant global leverage—here’s how it could begin to regain it

US President Donald Trump sees the art of geopolitics as a matter of money and leverage. As a result, he has relied on fellow businesspeople to do the work of diplomats in Gaza, Ukraine and the Persian Gulf—and they have failed. As Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once put it, the revolution that founded the Islamic Republic of Iran “was not about the price of watermelons.”
US President Donald Trump sees the art of geopolitics as a matter of money and leverage. As a result, he has relied on fellow businesspeople to do the work of diplomats in Gaza, Ukraine and the Persian Gulf—and they have failed. As Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini once put it, the revolution that founded the Islamic Republic of Iran “was not about the price of watermelons.”
This misapprehension need not be decisive. Cash is still a very powerful tool (you cannot fight a war for long without it), and with a deep well of soft power, the world’s largest economy and its most powerful military, the US has long enjoyed a unique power to persuade other countries to fall in line.
Yet Trump’s inability to control the wars in Ukraine and Iran points to a growing issue: America’s leverage is weakening and he is accelerating its erosion.
This may seem counterintuitive, given that Trump applies pressure more openly and brutally than perhaps any of his predecessors, whom he portrays as weak.
Just look at his tariff regime and the way he has preyed on the economic and security dependence of allies to get them to pay. Or his use of US dollar dominance to pressure countries through sanctions, a policy that came into wide use under former President Barack Obama and is gradually prompting governments around the world to try to reduce their dependence on the currency.
But in geopolitics, leverage works best when you don’t actually use it, because once deployed, it can be lost and become, at best, a form of punishment. Trump’s spiralling trade war with Canada is a prime example.
His February decision to attack Iran was another. The threat of US air power was the leverage that had long kept Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz, or indeed from openly pursuing a nuclear weapon. As soon as Trump ordered the attack Iran was trying to deter, Tehran no longer had a reason to hold back.
This cocktail of squandered advantage and overreliance on commercial incentives is speeding a decline in US global dominance that arguably started with the excesses that followed 9/11.
It has been on display again this week, as Trump suddenly revived the claim that under his predecessor, Joe Biden, the US gave Ukraine $300 billion for its war with Russia and added that he planned to demand that money back, if not from Kyiv, then from Europe.
This will not happen, not least because the number is fictitious. So was Trump’s Monday announcement that Kyiv and Moscow had agreed to a truce on air strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure. That supposed deal appears to have been news to both parties; their exchanges of drone and missile strikes continue.
Nevertheless, it is important to recognize why the president has chosen this moment to cook up these false narratives.
The short answer is, of course, the midterms. Trump’s war in Iran is unpopular at home and he is looking for ways to distance himself from its ill effects. That is why he posted Monday on Truth Social that he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop hitting Russian oil refineries, going on to argue that it was Kyiv’s bombing campaign, not the Iranian conflict, that just drove the US pump price for diesel above $6 for the first time.
Like his $300 billion figure for Ukrainian aid, this half-truth was intended to pass the buck. Trump’s message is that, if US debt is out of control, if inflation is eroding living standards and if American arsenals are depleted, then, as the Brits like to say: “It wasn’t me, Guv.”
Perhaps this will be enough to persuade US swing voters in November, but it is unlikely to work on Trump’s geopolitical targets. By halting all new American aid to Ukraine and providing only weapons that Kyiv’s other allies must buy, he has gradually lost his influence over Zelensky’s decisions.
It is just harder to get Ukraine to halt one of its most important war-fighting strategies—the destruction of Russian oil output—when Trump has drastically scaled back US relevance to Kyiv’s war effort.
Plus, his numbers are unconvincing. The total of all US military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the four-plus years of Russia’s invasion to June was not $300 billion, but $131.5 billion, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker run by Germany’s Kiel Institute, which keeps the most complete account.
Meanwhile, according to the Congressional Budget Office, the US spent $42.3 billion on the Iran war during its first four months. That is a much smaller number, but it represents a spending rate more than four times as high as that for Ukraine and already did more damage to US munition stocks and readiness.
Trump’s demand for his imaginary $300 billion back is an attempt to recreate the bargaining power that he lost after turning the provision of US arms to Ukraine into a commercial enterprise. His zigzagging threats and claims towards Iran are best seen in a similar light—attempts to fill a growing void in leverage.
To end the war in Iran, the US needs to find partners that can supply the influence it now lacks. As for Ukraine, Washington remains an important partner and vendor of critical weapons and, while that alone may no longer be enough to force Zelensky’s hand, Trump does have a transactional power he can use.
Ukraine desperately needs Patriot interceptors to take down the ballistic missiles that Russia is now producing at a rate that should worry not just Ukraine, but also Europe and the US.
Despite reduced American stocks, if Trump can deliver enough of the weapons to make even a small difference for Kyiv this winter, that will create an example for other allies to follow. He could also re-up an offer he once made to let Ukrainians build their own Patriots under licence. Package those incentives and the US might actually have the leverage it needs to motivate Zelensky to end those refinery attacks. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist writing on international affairs at Bloomberg.