The US is shutting a door to the world
Summary
- The end of the era of openness will mean a return to spheres of influence and the balance of power, Marc Chandler writes in a guest commentary.
Archimedes pledged to move the world, if only he had a lever long enough and a place to stand. The challenge for businesses, investors, and households is that there is no place to put our feet. That which we thought solid is melting.
