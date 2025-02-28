The US is shutting a door to the world

The fragmentation of trade, the slowing of globalization, and the rise of economic nationalism aren’t simply a function of populists or President Donald Trump. The U.S. discovered it had leverage against terrorist financing after 9/11. Those powers have since evolved and grown. For more than half a century, the U.S. provided a public good—a ubiquitous currency and lower transaction costs—and offered a stable global savings vehicle in credit-worthy and transparent U.S. Treasuries. Some countries may wish to reduce their reliance on the dollar. But those most exposed to dollar-driven coercion, such as Russia and Iran, didn’t quit the dollar. Instead, the U.S. fired them, denying them access to the previous public good.