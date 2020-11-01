The US might need to follow France in imposing curbs

Another key difference from prior waves is our increased knowledge of covid-19 and how to treat it. This has made us more stringent in deciding who gets hospitalized. During the first wave, clinicians had no idea what they were dealing with and outpatient settings didn’t know how to handle patients with moderate to severe illness. So the hospitalization rate was much higher. This time around, people who are being hospitalized are likely to have much more severe cases of the disease, which means a bigger strain on intensive-care units. The good news is that mortality rates are likely to be lower this time around as we already have better treatments and clinical management has evolved significantly. But hospitals may still be just as burdened, raising the prospect of delays in elective procedures and other care.