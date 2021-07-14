The US must play champion of open world trade again

My piece on America’s economic resurgence in Mint on 9 July highlighted its growth drivers, especially higher infrastructure spending within an overall expansionary fiscal agenda, raising its deficit and debt to record levels. In the short run, real output will likely rise sharply, with risks for the current account deficit and inflation, and with global implications. This makes it essential that broader structural reforms be undertaken quickly by the Joe Biden administration, thereby convincing markets that the overall agenda will address these risks. Crucially, they must be designed to help global growth recover sustainably.