The US must not let insecurities smash up global economy4 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Washington’s approach is aimed at capping China’s power and the world’s people will pay the price
Washington’s approach is aimed at capping China’s power and the world’s people will pay the price
At the Communist Party of China’s 20th National Congress last month, the country’s one-man rule under Xi Jinping became fully entrenched. Though communist China has never been a democracy, its post-Mao leaders kept their ears to the ground, and thus were able to reverse failing policies before they became disastrous. Xi’s centralization of power represents a different approach, and it does not bode well for how the country will deal with its mounting problems: its tanking economy, costly zero-covid policies, growing human-rights abuses and political repression.