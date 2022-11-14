The US must not let insecurities smash up global economy

The trouble with hyper-globalization was that we let big banks and international corporations write the rules of the world economy. It is good that we are now moving away from that approach, given how damaging it was to our social fabric. We have the opportunity to shape a better globalization. Unfortunately, the great powers seem to have chosen a different, even worse path. They are now handing the keys to the global economy to their national- security establishments, jeopardizing both global peace and prosperity. ©2022/Project Syndicate

