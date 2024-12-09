The US mustn’t mess with the HPV vaccination drive: It saves lives
Summary
- Data shows the positive role played by the HPV vaccine, especially against cervical cancer, but anti-vax individuals assuming charge at the head of key public health bodies in the US under the Trump administration may put women’s lives at risk.
New research has again shown the enormous value of the HPV vaccine, which protects against the virus responsible for more than 90% of cervical cancer cases. Studies had already shown that the vaccine dramatically reduces rates of HPV infections and cervical cancer. Now comes evidence of what has long been suspected: The vaccine also saves lives.