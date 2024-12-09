The US mustn’t mess with the HPV vaccination drive: It saves lives

The number may sound small. But consider that the vaccine hasn’t been around long enough for researchers to comprehensively assess its long-term benefits. Most women are diagnosed with cervical cancer when they are older—typically in their mid-30s to mid-50s. That means we won’t see the larger impact of vaccination until five to 10 years from now, says Ashish Deshmukh, a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina who led the study.