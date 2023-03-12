The US should promote globalization of labour2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Letting in workers from overseas could relieve America’s labour shortage and calm anxieties over inflation, interest rates and bank failures that have kept the world of finance on edge.
Just as dearer money was losing its scare, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust in the US after a run on deposits was set off by news of how badly its bond portfolio was battered by rising rates of interest. This followed a curveball thrown by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in his testimony before lawmakers. Its hawkish tone on inflation proving stubborn evoked the spectre of the world’s most influential central bank reverting to steep rate hikes after having reduced its pace of action recently. Robust consumer spending and factory data underpin Powell’s inflationary concerns, although the chief worry is continued tightness in America’s labour market. Joblessness remains very low and hiring too strong for its slowing economy, making space for wage-push inflation that would have to be fought with tighter credit. As the return of big rate hikes by the Fed will hit asset values globally, investors were shaken by Powell’s words. India could suffer renewed capital outflows, currency weakness and inflationary pressures, for example, if domestic rates do not keep up. This constitutes a scenario that should keep policymakers on high alert.