The US should promote globalization of labour

As a startup lender based in California, SVB was uniquely exposed to chunky withdrawals and had too much money in US Treasury bonds bought at pandemic highs, but other American banks have also seen their holdings lose value. So, while the contagion risk of SVB is not the alarming kind we saw of entangled East Coast banks caught in the financial crisis of 2007-08, today’s anxieties will not ease till the US federal funds rate reaches a peak, which may turn out higher than projected earlier. For price stability to be restored, America’s labour market needs to develop slack; US joblessness in January was 3.4%, its lowest since 1969, and a scarcity of workers can still inflate payrolls, business costs and price tags. “Although nominal wage gains have slowed somewhat in recent months, they remain above what is consistent with 2% inflation and current trends in productivity," Powell said, “Strong wage growth is good for workers, but only if it is not eroded by inflation." This is the crux of what has kept the financial world on edge. The pandemic shrank America’s workforce in a wave of opting out that left recruiters in a scramble for fewer people. And so far, the Fed’s efforts to cool the US economy have not been able to reduce demand for workers in line with shrunken supply. This imbalance looks likely to persist, as covid might have bent its labour-supply curve out of whack well beyond the near term. Life is too short not to maximize leisure, some folks might have told themselves.

