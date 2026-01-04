The US strike on Venezuela wasn’t just about Maduro—it’s part of a highly risky geopolitical matrix

On 3 January, the US carried out airstrikes on Caracas in the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Caribbean and its recent interdictions of vessels alleged to be carrying narcotics in Venezuelan waters. The White House framed this operation as a necessary move to dismantle narco-terrorist efforts and halt weapons being sold to anti-US forces. This large-scale operation included the ‘capture’ of Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro and there is enough to suggest that its aims were wider than claimed.