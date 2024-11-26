The US under Trump must not repeat its profiling of Chinese scientists
Summary
- Trump’s first-term China Initiative was a nightmare for earnest scientists. Espionage suspicions that translate into ethnic singling out could lead the US to lead the war for talent and hurt its success formula.
Donald Trump’s return to the White House is stoking fears that he could reinstate a failed scheme launched during his first term that aimed to crack down on Chinese espionage, but ended up becoming more of a witch-hunt. Doing so would not only be destructive to American innovation, but give China an upper-hand in the tech race.