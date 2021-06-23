The usual tools are unlikely to fix our inflation problem

After weeks of lockdown in April and May, if people want to get a haircut at a saloon, for example, its price would depend on how many saloon owners have their shops open and how many hair-dressers are back at work. These factors do not work in tandem. It may take time for saloon owners to open up while ensuring covid protocols are in place so that consumers feel safe. They would operate on low capacity (taking fewer appointments), and most hair stylists may be reluctant to work or demand higher wages for their risk of exposure to infection. These factors could push up the general price of a haircut (or other saloon services).