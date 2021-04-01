The utter economic necessity of reforming India’s power sector

The Financial Stability Report (FSR) of June 2019, much after the reform period mandated by the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) initiated in December 2015, showed that the power sector was ranked second from the top in terms of the stress threat it posed to the banking sector. The power sector is defined to include, in addition to discoms, independent power producers who were left in the lurch because discoms did not have the wherewithal to purchase the power they had contracted to buy. Discoms engaged in supply cuts not because there was no power being generated, but because they were unable to buy it. And why would they want to do so, since on average they made a loss on every unit of power they supplied?