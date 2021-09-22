The value of an advisory cabinet as a mentor for business growth

Here is why asking those questions is essential. Imagine a publicly-listed infrastructure company with $2 billion in revenue, 65% family-owned and run by the family head. Here, when an advisor asked who the next chief financial officer (CFO) should be, the discussion grew very spirited. The retiring CFO was unequivocal in supporting his loyal subordinate with 20 years of service. When the advisor questioned whether the internal candidate had the necessary skills, the outgoing CFO’s view influenced the family head, and he decided to go with the internal candidate, a known quantity with long service. This was irrespective of the fact that this candidate did not have global risk assessment and management skills. As a result, the company got into messy contracts in Mexico and Argentina, and given the magnitude of debt taken for it, it eventually had to be sold. Here, if the CFO had listened to the advisor, the story could have turned out differently.