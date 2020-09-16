The value of letting observers into Indian boardrooms

The best bet for the aforesaid promoter, faced with an investor insistent on observer rights, was to hold out for clearly written rules on what the observer could and could not do. There are several observer rights one can chart out, but a firm agreement should address the following: Who the parties to such an agreement are; the specific names of observers (rather than allowing ad hoc rotation); meeting notification norms (so neither side can claim the other is trying to freeze one out); restrictions if any (particular board meetings or items of business when observer attendance is either barred or mandated); information rights (what material the observe gets); protections for and the liability status of an observer; and, last but not least, well-drafted confidentiality clauses.