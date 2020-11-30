The value that island resorts can generate

All these decades, India has been less than successful in making good economic use of a coastline that traces a length of over 7,500km, let alone the many islands that dot the waters around the country’s landmass. We do not seem to consider ourselves much of a seafaring nation, which may explain why offshore opportunities are rarely top-of-the-mind. This indifference may be about to end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked officials at the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to identify Indian islands that could be developed as new tourist destinations or as urban centres in their own right. As reported, this idea was proposed as part of a discussion on a maritime plan for the next decade, which suggests a timeline that Modi might have had in mind for such ventures to start attracting holidayers and settlers. We have more than 1,300 islands in all, most of them uninhabited, and there must surely be at least a few that could serve the purpose without resistance from locals. Given the trends of domestic demand, what may be ideal in this context is the creation of a Maldives-like holiday resort, complete with white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and well-appointed tourism services, but with the capacity to serve a wider range of vacation budgets. If the government were to play facilitator-in-chief, which would be vital for clearances, anchor developers could plausibly be found through auctions.

According to the Madrid-based United Nations World Tourism Organization, more than 26 millions Indians holidayed abroad in 2018, spending more than $21 billion. Before the covid pandemic brought travel and tourism to its knees, those figures were projected to rise rapidly. Once the coronavirus scare is over, both those industries are likely to stage a robust recovery. The time to plan ahead is now. An island getaway within a couple of hours’ flying time from an Indian metropolis could prove to be a big draw. If its allure matches that of other beach resorts around the world, it could earn foreign exchange off globetrotters as well. The choice of locations would be a big determinant of success. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in the Bay of Bengal may suggest itself, but earlier plans to develop these fell by the wayside on considerations of national defence and natural habitat conservation. Also, many of these isles are inhabited by tribals who may not take kindly to their lives being gatecrashed by outsiders. A better bet might be a candidate in the Arabian Sea that can boast of a beautiful shoreline and afford a variety of watersports. In his Independence Day speech this year, Modi said Lakshadweep would get fibre-optic connectivity within 1,000 days. If this happens, and an airport is built that is more than just an airstrip with a check-in and security apparatus, people may come to see it as a place to live, not just visit. The internet, after all, has allowed a large number of professionals to “work from anywhere", as it were. Again, local consent would be critical to success.

Whether an Indian island can emerge as India’s own Singapore, though, seems doubtful. A would-be entrepot would not just need to be located at a high-traffic intersection of global shipping lanes, it may have to offer access to a vast hinterland market. Offshore ports do have their place on maritime maps, but this business could be even harder to swing our way, unless we see a sharp rise in our trade intensity. But then again, new holiday resorts should be enough to boost commerce.

