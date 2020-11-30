The value that island resorts can generate

According to the Madrid-based United Nations World Tourism Organization, more than 26 millions Indians holidayed abroad in 2018, spending more than $21 billion. Before the covid pandemic brought travel and tourism to its knees, those figures were projected to rise rapidly. Once the coronavirus scare is over, both those industries are likely to stage a robust recovery. The time to plan ahead is now. An island getaway within a couple of hours’ flying time from an Indian metropolis could prove to be a big draw. If its allure matches that of other beach resorts around the world, it could earn foreign exchange off globetrotters as well. The choice of locations would be a big determinant of success. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in the Bay of Bengal may suggest itself, but earlier plans to develop these fell by the wayside on considerations of national defence and natural habitat conservation. Also, many of these isles are inhabited by tribals who may not take kindly to their lives being gatecrashed by outsiders. A better bet might be a candidate in the Arabian Sea that can boast of a beautiful shoreline and afford a variety of watersports. In his Independence Day speech this year, Modi said Lakshadweep would get fibre-optic connectivity within 1,000 days. If this happens, and an airport is built that is more than just an airstrip with a check-in and security apparatus, people may come to see it as a place to live, not just visit. The internet, after all, has allowed a large number of professionals to “work from anywhere", as it were. Again, local consent would be critical to success.