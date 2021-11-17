The varied responses to a T+1 trade settlement roll-out

As for the issues for FPIs that remain open, the first is related to the trade confirmation deadline, which is 7:30pm India time as per the circular issued by clearing corporations on 14 October. We can expect to receive a request from FPIs for an extension of the trade confirmation deadline to, say, 9pm or 10pm, to give them a couple of more hours to comply with the new process. Even then, FPIs from some geographies such as Australia, Japan, Singapore or even US (West Coast) are going to find this challenging to cope with. Other FPIs that route settlement instructions via their global custodians will find themselves pressed for time, given the short gap available between the receipt of broker contract notes and the India custodian’s likely deadline of 6:30pm for the receipt of settlement instructions. Changes in stakeholder behaviour would be needed too. The allocation process can be more efficient, perhaps, with broker contract notes sent out during trading hours. Such a change would require brokers to capture the allocation formula in their systems at the start of the day, say, to facilitate instant allocations once trades are executed in accordance with what fund managers need done.