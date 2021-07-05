The vexed question of VI staying in business

The reasons why this joint venture between the UK’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group found itself in dire straits can be traced at least partly to the vagaries of our regulatory environment. By the time these two partners merged operations in 2018, spectrum costs had been pushed sky-high by a judiciary-ordained switch to auctions. Jio’s 2016 entry with market-penetrative tariffs had already forced a price response that battered VI’s margins. In October 2019, VI suffered a severe blow in the shape of an apex court ruling that directed it (and others) to cough up huge dues on revenues to be shared with the Centre, though the inclusion of non-telecom inflows in these calculations was a case of the sharing deal’s spirit losing out to its letter. Today, VI’s overall burden of liabilities is estimated at around ₹1.8 trillion. Only a thin slice is owed to banks. Nearly ₹1 trillion must be paid—by and by—to the government for its use of airwaves, plus about ₹60,000 crore as revenue dues. VI appears keen to meet its commitments. Among other things, it has put up for sale an optic-fibre unit to raise funds. On 25 June, it wrote to the Centre asking for a year’s deferment of its spectrum instalment of ₹8,200 crore due in April. Its accumulated losses have wiped out its net worth, having lost over ₹44,000 crore on revenues of ₹41,950 crore in 2020-21 alone, and if it were to go bankrupt, prospective buyers would likely be daunted by its baggage and so India’s exchequer will have to take a 13-digit write-off.

