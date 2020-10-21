The virus has exposed India’s Dickensian urbanization

Between 30 and 70 million people in India are circular migrants. Since farm sizes are small, less than one hectare per family on average, and declining, rural families send one or more members to the city to work as day labourers for a few weeks or months each year. Separately, another large number, more than 110 million, according to United Nations-Habitat, live in slums. Nearly all of them were born in a city and have lived there all along. They work as maids, auto-rickshaw drivers, plumbers, electricians, mobile phone repairmen, vegetable sellers, etc. More than 80% in our 40 slums have lived here for three or more generations, experiencing little upward mobility. More than half have the same occupation as their parents.