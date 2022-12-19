The Vizhijam port project and challenge of improving the lives of fisherfolk

The Blue Economy and livelihoods: The blue economy can be defined as the “attitude of achieving long-term prosperity by a country or a region befitting the wellbeing of all citizens and mankind while preserving the environment, especially the sea". Kerala saw a constant decline in marine fish production over the past decade, except in the year 2018-19, which is due to the active imposition of the amendment of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act. Moreover, the successive year shows a sharp decline, adding to the blow from the covid pandemic, thus marking a deep downturn in the local blue economy. However, close monitoring of the livelihoods and demographics of these communities reveals a complex social reality which may not be helped with the establishment of the port. The coastline of Thiruvananthapuram is 78km long, with 1,72,949 of the marine population (Fisheries statistics, 2021), the highest in the state. To understand the population pressure in a coastal area, economists used a demographic parameter called the Coastal Active Fishermen Population Density (CAPD), measured as the number of active fishermen per kilometer of coastal length. Among all Kerala’s coastal districts, CAPD is the highest in Thiruvananthapuram, with a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.65% since 2010. This is in contrast to the overall scenario in the state, where CAPD has declined for the last four years.