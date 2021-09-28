The war for digital talent: India can emerge as a global hub for it

For India to retain its lead in the digital era, we need to disrupt the traditional approach to talent development. The race to becoming and being seen as a talent hub is warming up across the world. For example, the UAE just announced plans to roll out green visas, expand eligibility for golden visas and attract top tech workers for the country to become the preferred investment hub for technology companies. Several other countries like the UK, US and Australia are rethinking efforts to attract high-skill talent, including fast-tracking visas for at-risk sectors and promoting visas for highly accomplished applicants.

