Opinion
The Washington Consensus is dead: Long live the new Berlin Declaration
Dani Rodrik , Laura Tyson & Thomas Fricke 4 min read 01 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- That old consensus is over. The world’s shared common sense today argues for the establishment of a new balance between markets and collective wisdom.
Paradigm shifts in mainstream economic thinking usually accompany crises demanding new answers, as occurred after stagflation—low growth and high inflation—gripped advanced economies in the 1970s.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less