Opinion | The way to fix India’s biggest market failure

On a visit to Nayla village in Rajasthan as US president at the turn of the millennium, Bill Clinton offered a snappy solution to the problem of Indian poverty. Our multitudes needed two things, he said: education and credit. Simplistic as it sounded, it made eminent sense. While free education should always be an essential government provision, mechanisms for the State disbursal of credit have proven largely ineffective. The business of lending demands the discipline of market forces to sustain itself, as we have found. But this exposes us to the chief inequity of capitalism: that the well-off get much cheaper loans than the poor, most of whom must either pay usurious rates of interest or go without credit. For decades, this has been India’s most egregious market failure, one that has long awaited the tools of information technology needed to resolve it. Indeed, it is in this context that a plan to democratize credit, announced at the Global Fintech Festival 2020 by Aadhaar prime mover Nandan Nilekani, assumes national significance. The initial beneficiaries of it are likely to be small businesses starved of capital, but it could allow for a much wider outreach in the years ahead.

The first constraint on credit in need of easing is the high operational cost of extending small loans. Such advances cannot be made if the processes involved are too expensive. Thankfully, online operations allow small sums to be lent cheaply even in far-flung places. A big enabler would now be the credit protocol infrastructure that Nilekani spoke of. Called the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN), it has been developed by the Indian Software Product Industry Roundtable (iSpirt), a brains trust of the industry. As reported, the platform boasts of several banks as partners, expects to link lenders with businesses and sundry loan-seekers, and aims to provide a digital lingua franca for our credit market to create new tools, expand services to the country’s underserved, and then evolve inexpensively.

All credit bears a default risk, though, the estimation and pricing of which is the essence of banking. Getting a fix on this requires data, which has been woefully scarce. So, the second big reason for the sector’s inability to offer equitable terms to everyone could be traced to “information asymmetry", a phenomenon that has been studied by Joseph Stiglitz and other economists. As studies have shown, if one party to a deal knows a lot more than the other, then whoever is in the dark would compensate for unknowns by either asking for more or paying less, as the case may be. This results in sub-optimal outcomes. In the arena of lending, creditors know far less than borrowers about their ability to pay loans back, let alone their intent, and this asymmetry worsens as lenders go lower down the income pyramid. The upshot is high interest charges even for the credit worthy. Data could fix this anomaly. To give it a go, iSpirt had set up an “account aggregator" system last year that should serve as a databank. Nilekani cited the example of tax data being used as a sign of credit-worthiness. There are other sources of financial data as well. For the OCEN to fulfil its promise of affordable loans for all, however, our lenders will have to be adaptive. Equity deals, for instance, could perhaps be worked out for those who resist debt. Once innovations take off, the dream of granting everyone access to capital may no longer seem so forlorn.

