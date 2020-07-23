Opinion | The way to fix India’s biggest market failure

All credit bears a default risk, though, the estimation and pricing of which is the essence of banking. Getting a fix on this requires data, which has been woefully scarce. So, the second big reason for the sector’s inability to offer equitable terms to everyone could be traced to “information asymmetry", a phenomenon that has been studied by Joseph Stiglitz and other economists. As studies have shown, if one party to a deal knows a lot more than the other, then whoever is in the dark would compensate for unknowns by either asking for more or paying less, as the case may be. This results in sub-optimal outcomes. In the arena of lending, creditors know far less than borrowers about their ability to pay loans back, let alone their intent, and this asymmetry worsens as lenders go lower down the income pyramid. The upshot is high interest charges even for the credit worthy. Data could fix this anomaly. To give it a go, iSpirt had set up an “account aggregator" system last year that should serve as a databank. Nilekani cited the example of tax data being used as a sign of credit-worthiness. There are other sources of financial data as well. For the OCEN to fulfil its promise of affordable loans for all, however, our lenders will have to be adaptive. Equity deals, for instance, could perhaps be worked out for those who resist debt. Once innovations take off, the dream of granting everyone access to capital may no longer seem so forlorn.