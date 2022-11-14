The West could gain by paying its climate bills

The West could gain by paying its climate bills3 min read . 14 Nov 2022
For too long have Western countries dodged what they owe others for global warming. As another cold war heats up too, a push for climate justice would enhance their soft power
That a warming planet is a calamity that will afflict us all is beyond debate. But what is also beyond question is that the world’s rich and powerful nations have, so far, failed their test of leadership in tackling the crisis. Sure, it is not that no gains have been made in climate negotiations. At the ongoing CoP-27 at Sharm-el-Sheikh, years of lobbying by developing countries have forced the issue of “loss and damage" onto the agenda for the first time. While talks till now had focused either on reducing emissions or adapting to a bleak future, we’re finally discussing the here and now too, the devastation already caused by Industrial-Age exhaust. Reparations are in order, even if those guilty for the bulk of it have long sought to kick that can down the road. The expanded agenda insists that vulnerable countries be compensated with funds. After decades of waffle and stalling, industrialized nations of the West must confront their clean-up bills. And it is for CoP-27 to deliver a breakthrough on climate equity. The geo- politics of our times would argue for it, too.
The West’s record on accepting its historical responsibility for climate change has been dismal. Since the mid-19th century, when vast volumes of fossil fuel began being burnt for energy to power all manner of engines and machines, it has leapt ahead in prosperity. But for the rest of the world, the struggle to lift people out of poverty is anything but over. And so, it is plainly unfair of the Western world to insist that all countries act in lockstep to choke off emissions that trap heat on earth. Rich countries have stubbornly ignored a huge gap in the roles played by them and others in getting us to today’s sorry pass. Of the 1.1° to 1.2° Celsius average rise in temperature that has already happened since pre-industrial times, developing countries account for very little, but must bear the brunt of its ill-effects. Back in 2009, rich countries had promised to “mobilize" $100 billion a year by 2020 as mitigation and adaptation aid for emerging economies. It wasn’t binding and was never met. On the larger question of climate finance, countries like the US are pushing for private players to bear a greater burden on funding a transition to clean energy across the world. But, as the developing world knows all too well, private money is harder to access. In short, it will be impossible for most countries to meet their climate commitments without grants and international public finance. Any funding failure at this stage would be tragic. Especially since advances in clean-tech have sharply reduced the economic sacrifice needed. Technology transfers and bulky investments can achieve much for us all.
Since CoP-26, the world has been divided by a war in Europe; willy-nilly, a stage has been set for Cold War II, with opposing blocs vying for the support of other countries. In such a scenario, the US-led West cannot take its soft power for granted. The test of US President Joe Biden’s claim that “America is back" isn’t just hard support for Ukraine, or even a ‘Marshall Plan’ to rebuild it, the initial bill for which has been pegged at $100 billion, but what the US does to allay wider worries of climate loss and damage. The promotion of liberty is not all that helps the US stake a claim to leadership. Justice counts as well. If the West wants to stare down a challenge that China seems eager to pose, it must pay its climate bills and show us its will to serve the whole planet’s interests.