The West could gain by paying its climate bills

The West’s record on accepting its historical responsibility for climate change has been dismal. Since the mid-19th century, when vast volumes of fossil fuel began being burnt for energy to power all manner of engines and machines, it has leapt ahead in prosperity. But for the rest of the world, the struggle to lift people out of poverty is anything but over. And so, it is plainly unfair of the Western world to insist that all countries act in lockstep to choke off emissions that trap heat on earth. Rich countries have stubbornly ignored a huge gap in the roles played by them and others in getting us to today’s sorry pass. Of the 1.1° to 1.2° Celsius average rise in temperature that has already happened since pre-industrial times, developing countries account for very little, but must bear the brunt of its ill-effects. Back in 2009, rich countries had promised to “mobilize" $100 billion a year by 2020 as mitigation and adaptation aid for emerging economies. It wasn’t binding and was never met. On the larger question of climate finance, countries like the US are pushing for private players to bear a greater burden on funding a transition to clean energy across the world. But, as the developing world knows all too well, private money is harder to access. In short, it will be impossible for most countries to meet their climate commitments without grants and international public finance. Any funding failure at this stage would be tragic. Especially since advances in clean-tech have sharply reduced the economic sacrifice needed. Technology transfers and bulky investments can achieve much for us all.