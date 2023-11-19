The West’s chance of winning the Global South has dimmed as the Gaza war rages
Summary
- The US-led rich world can’t expect much cooperation from Asian, African and Latin American countries in a world where perspectives on issues like Palestine aren’t always Western.
Only a few weeks ago, a new intellectual superstition was flourishing in the West: the Global South. A phrase long deployed by left-leaning institutions and individuals had attracted, with stunning speed, wide fascination among mainstream politicians and journalists in Europe and the US. Bestowing unprecedented attention on the BRICS summit in South Africa and G20 conclave in India, the Western press was full of speculation on whether India or China would lead the Global South. President Joe Biden made his preference clear by wooing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Biden administration drew up various schemes involving India in alliances with Israel and rich Arab countries, aimed in part at stemming Chinese influence.