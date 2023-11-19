The West’s chance of winning the Global South has dimmed as the Gaza war rages

Yet Palestine, as George Orwell pointed out in 1945, has always been a “colour issue." Israel’s treatment of Palestinians has long outraged not just Muslims, but anti-colonialists in Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as African-American leaders in the US, from Muhammad Ali to Cornel West. Even despots cannot defy inflamed public opinion at home. Many potential partners of Israel in the Global South may calculate that the country under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership is far from becoming a winner again. They can see that Hamas brutally shattered Israel’s aura of inviolability, and just as Hamas probably hoped, the retaliatory bombing of Gaza has brought the Palestinian cause centre-stage again.

