The West should not spark off a trade war with China over EVs
Summary
- Its carmakers would not be served well by protectionist measures. As the US ups the ante, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should try to de-escalate trade tensions.
A nasty thing about waging war is that your enemies have a habit of fighting back. That’s a lesson German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would do well to keep in mind as he engages China amid a brewing trade fight over clean-tech. Recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that “artificially cheap" Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and solar panels were causing “negative spillovers" in the US and around the world. Far from calling a ceasefire in President Donald Trump’s trade wars, the Biden administration appears now to be re-arming in an attempt to neutralize the issue ahead of elections in November.