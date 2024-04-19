The West should not spark off a trade war with China over EVs

Compared to the naked protectionism being promoted by the US, Scholz could offer a more fruitful approach. Capitalists shouldn’t retreat into their shells at the first sign of competition. Instead, they should treat every danger as an opportunity to up their game. It’s ironic that the US, which pretty much invented the spirit of ebullient boosterism, is now the nation retreating from it most rapidly. Europe in general, and Germany in particular, could show the West a better path. ©bloomberg