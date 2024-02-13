The white paper we got wasn’t the one needed urgently today
Summary
- The economic failures of UPA-2 are well known and a lens on current worries might have served us better.
There’s a glaring disconnect between India’s self-congratulatory narrative on the economy and official growth estimates. India’s economic growth is the fastest. But gross value added (GVA) of agriculture will grow 1.8% in 2023-24, slower than 4% the previous year, according to government estimates (bit.ly/42DEo1y). That nearly 46% (bit.ly/3HUCQ9B) of our working population that toils on farms is experiencing such low growth is what likely made the Narendra Modi administration promise free food to about 40% of Indians for the next five years.