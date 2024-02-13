The white paper we got wasn’t the one needed urgently today

Mukherjee’s hand in the period’s “policy paralysis" can be assessed from his memoirs; he introduced retrospective taxes in defiance of Singh’s advice. He failed to move constitutional amendments needed for GST. He made feeble efforts to bring on board the only two states that were stalling it, the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Communication between him and Singh broke down. Rangarajan took important files to and fro, including for extending the RBI governor’s term. Finally, Mukherjee became President and finance ministry could begin repairing the economy. Chidambaram, appointed finance minister in July 2012, asked a panel for help on reducing the fiscal deficit. It was led by the 13th Finance Commission chairman Vijay Kelkar. RBI got a report on controlling inflation from its deputy governor Urjit Patel. Glide paths were announced and the deficit was reduced. By the time elections came, inflation was still high and a work-in-progress. Growth recovered gradually but steadily until demonetization disrupted it in 2016. The IMF’s Paul Cashin told me in an interview, citing data for 31 March 2004, that India was out of the ‘Fragile Five.’ This happened because the ministry took the advice of economists, who didn’t shrink from recording what needed to be stated; Virmani’s economic surveys discussed inconvenient truths about the economy, critiqued poor policy choices and recommended reforms.