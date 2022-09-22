The ‘why’ of a trade will matter in insider trading cases

The 19 September decision is based on events that date back to 2013 and is set against the backdrop of India’s 1992 insider trading regulations, when Abhijit Rajan sold shares of Gammon India, then worth approximately ₹10 crore. The sale took place in the period between termination of the company’s agreements with Simplex Infrastructure for execution of roadway projects and the point when Gammon informed the public of this termination through exchange disclosures. Regulatory inquiries and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) orders followed, which directed Rajan to disgorge all profits made from the sale (amounting to around ₹1 crore). On appeal in 2019, the Securities Appellate Tribunal set aside Sebi’s findings entirely, holding that cessation of these agreements could not qualify as price sensitive for the listed company, since these proposed projects were an insignificant portion of Gammon’s overall order book as well as a de-minimis percentage of its annual turnover. The Tribunal also drew comfort from the fact that Rajan’s trades lacked a profit motive, since the sale proceeds were used to fund the debt restructuring then underway for Gammon’s parent company. Sebi’s appeal against this order is what finally carried these questions to the SC’s threshold.