The win-win deal behind the Adani-Aramco partnership

When stock prices are at their peak is the best time for companies to go on a global shopping spree for other companies. Since the acquirer’s stock price and the acquiree’s stock price are both slated to come down, it might appear, at first blush, that there is no great advantage in timing the transactions. This would, however, discount the faster past run-up in emerging market stocks, particularly India’s, and the likelihood a faster run-down of these stock prices as well. So, it makes sense for Gautam Adani to go on an acquisition spree before stock prices dip. How does it make sense for his acquisition targets to go along and finalize the deals at a time when Adani shares are potentially on the verge of decline?