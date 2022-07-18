The win-win potential of India’s partnership with African nations5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 10:45 PM IST
India Inc should align efforts with the African Continental Free Trade Area’s agenda for benefits to flow in both directions
India and Africa share a long and rich relationship, with our freedom movement becoming an inspiration for African nationalists in their desire for independence from colonialism. In present times, both India and Africa desire a mutually beneficial relationship by collaborating through lucrative trade and investment opportunities.