The win-win potential of India’s partnership with African nations

Six, empowerment of the youth and women are pre-requisites for overall development. Skill development and capacity building play a vital role in achieving this and India has proactively facilitated arrangements on this front for African nationals. In 2017, almost 50,000 scholarships had been granted to African students over five years under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Further, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme is assisting Africa in giving people opportunities to learn new skills and acquire knowledge through training programmes. The latter are largely guided by a desire for scientific and technological cooperation and include joint research projects on building capacities.