The world can’t overlook the long shadow of Versailles

These complaints are heard despite the fact that financial transfers from the US and the EU, amounting to some $3 billion a month, pale in comparison with the costs of reconstructing Ukraine. In March, the World Bank put those costs at $411 billion. The bill continues to mount with each additional day of fighting. G7 governments will not provide funding on this scale. To be sure, other countries and the world’s multilateral financial institutions will contribute, and foreign direct investment will flow in, though it is unlikely to be sufficient even if provided with war insurance.