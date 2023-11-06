The world cannot escape repercussions of the ongoing war in West Asia
Summary
- The extent of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas and the collective punishment meted out by Israel in response will make future conflicts far more dangerous. This will affect us all for a long time to come.
The externalities of Hamas’s perverse terrorism and Israel’s massive military retaliation will haunt the whole world for at least another generation. The conflict is still in progress, but its course over the past month has already given us three terrible assessments.