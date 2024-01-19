The world confronts four major economic challenges right now
Summary
- We face a climate transition, good-jobs problem, an economic-development crisis and the search for a better form of globalization. Conventional economics needn’t be dumped but economists must apply their tools to the objectives and constraints of the day.
Another tumultuous year has confirmed that the global economy is at a turning point. We face four big challenges: a climate transition, good-jobs problem, an economic-development crisis and the search for a newer, healthier form of globalization. To address each, we must leave behind established modes of thinking and seek creative workable solutions, while recognizing that these efforts will be necessarily uncoordinated and experimental.