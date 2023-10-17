The world economy is slowing even as India’s provides hope
Summary
- IMF forecasts peg India as a bright spot but it’ll need work to sustain high growth that’s key to becoming a developed nation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provides an assessment of the global economy twice every year. The multilateral lender has recently released the new edition of its flagship World Economic Outlook. It makes for sober reading. The estimates for the five years to 2028 show that economic momentum is slowing in most countries. India is a rare exception. Roshan Kishore has already pointed out in the Hindustan Times that if the forecasts published in the report stand the test of time, then India would be the fastest-growing large economy in 11 of the 15 years starting 2014.